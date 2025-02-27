Thiago Motta ‘ashamed’ as Juventus follows Champions League elimination with Italian Cup exit

ROME (AP) — Thiago Motta might have only one solution left to stay on as Juventus coach. After two successive eliminations in the space of a week the pressure is on for Juventus to secure a top-four finish in Serie A and a spot in next season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri were eliminated in stunning fashion by Empoli in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday after wasting a first-leg lead against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League a week earlier. Motta says he’s “ashamed” and adds that he “didn’t make the players understand the importance of this match and what it means to wear this shirt.”

