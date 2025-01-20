The worst Man United team in history? Here’s a look at the numbers behind Ruben Amorim’s shock claim

It has never been this bad at Manchester United. That’s the opinion of the club’s latest manager anyway. Ruben Amorim has said about his team: “We are being the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.” It’s quite the claim because United is a record 20-time English champion and one of the biggest sports teams and brands in the world. Here is a look at some of the numbers behind Amorim’s comment, which came after a 3-1 loss to Brighton.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.