The world’s tallest teen, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, is working to expand his NIL-earning power

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Olivier Rioux, the world’s tallest teenager, is one of the team’s most popular players heading into the NCAA Tournament. And he has yet to take the court. The requests are endless and the 19-year-old Rioux handles them all effortlessly without anything in return. But the Canadian whose unusual height landed him a spot in the Guinness World Record is hoping to start earning money from use of his name, image and likeness in the United States. Rioux has formally applied for an 0-1 visa that would allow him earning power through NIL.

