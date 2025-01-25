The Washington Commanders once ruled an entire region. After years of struggle, the joy has returned

The Washington Commanders’ run to the NFC Championship game has restored the franchise’s relationship with its long-put upon fan base. The Commanders will play the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to go to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years. Washington reached the NFC title game and won three Super Bowls between 1982-91 and sold out every home game for five decades. After 24 years of mostly misery under former owner Daniel Snyder, Washington’s return to prominence this season behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has revitalized the energy around the team in a way not seen since its last Super Bowl title 33 years ago.

