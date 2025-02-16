The US is already in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. Will Canada join for a rivalry rematch?

MONTREAL (AP) — The United States already has wrapped up a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship by winning its first two games of the NHL-run international tournament. The only question that remains going into the final day of round-robin play is whether Canada will join the Americans in a rivalry rematch, or if it will be Sweden or Finland. As play shifts to Boston, Canada faces Finland in the afternoon and the U.S. has its first game on home ice at night against Sweden in a game that might turn out to have no bearing on the outcome.

