The tush push has been unstoppable for the Eagles. The Chiefs think they have an answer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No team has taken advantage of the tush push quite like the Philadelphia Eagles under coach Nick Sirianni and QB Jalen Hurts. In the AFC title game, the Buffalo Bills converted only twice against Kansas City on six attempts with their tweaked version of the tush push, a play deemed so unstoppable that the NFL had flirted with the idea of banning it. While the Eagles like to bunch together and push Hurts forward, the Bills and QB Josh Allen tend to lean left in their first-down attempts. The Chiefs figured it out. If they can solve the Eagles’ tush push, that could be the difference in the Super Bowl.

