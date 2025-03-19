The Tour de France is returning to the UK in 2027 with a start from Edinburgh

PARIS (AP) — Britain will host the Grand Départ of both the Tour de France and the women’s version of the race in 2027. It will be the 27th time that the Tour de France starts from a foreign country, and the first time since 2014 when the Tour began in the Yorkshire region that Britain hosts the start of cycling’s biggest race. The 2007 Tour started in London. For the Tour de France Femmes, it will be the first time holding stages in Britain. Full details have yet to be announced but organizers revealed that the men’s Tour de France will begin in Edinburgh, Scotland. There will be stages in England and Wales, too.

