The Titans starting QB Will Levis in their regular-season finale against the Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Levis will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in their regular-season finale Sunday against the Houston Texans. First-year coach Brian Callahan made the announcement Friday that Levis will make his 12th start this season, returning to the lineup after being benched for veteran Mason Rudolph the past two games. Levis was removed from the lineup after his fourth turnover. That was a pick-6 in a loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 15. Levis has not played since. Callahan said Rudolph also will play some as well. The Titans coach said he’ll keep Levis on the field if he is is playing well.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.