The Titans interview 4 more candidates for their general manager job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed four more candidates Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The Titans are working to replace Ran Carthon who was fired Tuesday after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. They started Friday interviewing a trio of candidates including a pair of former general managers in Reggie McKenzie and Thomas Dimitroff. President of football operations Chad Brinker continued the search Saturday virtually interviewing Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Seattle senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Buffalo director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Cleveland assistant GM and VP of football operations Catherine Hickman.

