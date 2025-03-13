The Thunder swept Boston in the season series. Their next meeting would be in the NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a spot in the playoffs, and they did it against the team they could be facing when the NBA postseason reaches its peak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 and Chet Holmgren added 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Thunder to a 118-112 victory over Boston on Wednesday night in a much-anticipated potential NBA Finals matchup. The Thunder also beat the Celtics in Oklahoma City on Jan. 5 in a game that Holmgren missed with an injury. If they meet again this season, it would have to be in the NBA Finals.

