‘The subject is over’: Guardiola dismisses Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or boycott

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola said there was no bad blood between Manchester City and Real Madrid after the Spanish giant boycotted last year’s Ballon d’Or awards in apparent protest. Madrid did not attend the gala ceremony in Paris in October when City midfielder Rodri was voted the best player in the world ahead of Brazil and Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League playoff between the rivals, Guardiola drew a line under the controversy, declaring the “subject is over.”

