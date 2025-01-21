The steadfast 6: Mahomes, Kelce and 4 others have carried the Chiefs to 7 straight AFC title games

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce under pressure from Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six players on the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster are still around from January 2019, when they lost to the Patriots in overtime in the AFC championship game. That was the first of what has become seven straight trips going into Sunday night’s game against Buffalo at Arrowhead Stadium. With a win, Kansas City will head back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and will try to become the first team to win it three straight times. It’s been quite a run for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, James Winchester and Harrison Butker, who have been around for all of it.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.