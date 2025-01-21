The steadfast 6: Mahomes, Kelce and 4 others have carried the Chiefs to 7 straight AFC title games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six players on the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster are still around from January 2019, when they lost to the Patriots in overtime in the AFC championship game. That was the first of what has become seven straight trips going into Sunday night’s game against Buffalo at Arrowhead Stadium. With a win, Kansas City will head back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and will try to become the first team to win it three straight times. It’s been quite a run for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, James Winchester and Harrison Butker, who have been around for all of it.

