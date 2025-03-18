The Rise of the SEC: How a league known for the gridiron became became kings of college basketball

The SEC was the best conference in basketball all season, landing a record 14 teams in the 68-team NCAA Tournament. It has the overall No. 1 seed in Auburn, another No. 1 seed in Florida, and four more schools are among the top four of their respective region. So how did a league once known only for the gridiron become so dominant on the hardwood? It began with the hiring of Greg Sankey as the SEC commissioner. He implored schools to invest in their programs, hire the right coaches and pay them well, and take advantage of the transfer portal and NIL money.

