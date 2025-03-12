The result of Madrid derby sends Atletico or Real likely to face Arsenal in Champions League

Atletico has to overcome a one-goal deficit to eliminate bitter rival Real in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie to maintain chance of winning Europe’s biggest prize. Real won the first leg 2-1 to continue its dominance of the Madrid derby in European competition. A team from Madrid is likely to face Arsenal in the quarterfinals unless a miracle helps PSV Eindhoven come back from a massive 7-1 first leg loss. Aston Villa is 3-1 up against Club Brugge while last season’s runner-up Borussia Dortmund and Lille are tied 1-1 ahead of the second leg.

