The Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins each get 4 comp picks in draft because of free agent losses

Baltimore, Dallas and Miami were each awarded a league-high four compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft based on their losses and signings in last year’s free agency. The NFL also announced that the San Francisco 49ers also got four picks with three coming through the free agency formula and a fourth for developing DeMeco Ryans as a head coach. Two other teams also got picks at the end of the third round for having minorities hired as head coaches or general managers for other organizations. The Rams got a pick for developing Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris and Detroit got one for Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

