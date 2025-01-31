The Orioles have been willing to spend, but they’ve avoided big risks — and maybe big rewards

BALTIMORE (AP) — In their first offseason under new ownership, the Baltimore Orioles have done some spending. But they haven’t pulled off anything as bold as when they traded for Corbin Burnes a year ago. Baltimore has added outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson, starting pitchers Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano, reliever Andrew Kittredge and backup catcher Gary Sánchez. Aside from O’Neill, none of those acquisitions came with more than a one-year commitment from the team. And Burnes turned out to be a one-year rental when he went to Arizona via free agency in late December.

