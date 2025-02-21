The newest team in MLS, San Diego FC, is ready to embark on its first season

Major League Soccer’s 30th team kicks off its first season Sunday with a match on the road against defending league champion LA Galaxy. The addition of San Diego FC balances the league at 15 teams per conference. It’s likely that MLS will stand pat at 30 teams for the foreseeable future. Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was San Diego’s first marquee player. He’s looking forward to seeing where his team stands when it faces the Galaxy. Lozano was signed as a designated player last June, but he remained with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands until his formal transfer at the beginning of this year.

