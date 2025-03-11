The NBA’s Southeast Division is struggling. There’s still hope for the Hawks, Magic and Heat

This fall will mark the 10th anniversary of the NBA changing its playoff rules and not guaranteeing a division champion a top-four seed regardless of their record. The Southeast Division this season is a good reason why that change was necessary. In NBA history, there’s never been a division with a worst won-loss record than the Southeast this season. Entering Monday, the five teams in the Southeast — Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Charlotte and Washington — had a combined record of 113-200, that winning percentage of .369 set to be the worst of any division ever.

