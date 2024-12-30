The Magic pull off another big comeback, this time from 21 points down to beat the Nets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The comeback Magic did it again. Down by 21 early in the third quarter, down by 15 entering the fourth and still down by 15 with six minutes remaining, the short-handed Orlando Magic closed the game on a 22-4 run and beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-101 on Sunday. It was Orlando’s second win after trailing by at least 21 points in a span of just over a week after having only two such wins in the previous six seasons combined.

