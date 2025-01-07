The long road for Al Golden: He’s back in Miami, trying to bring Notre Dame a CFP title shot

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Choose your Al Golden storyline for Thursday’s Orange Bowl. He’ll be coaching against Penn State, his alma mater and the school where he was a captain. He’ll be coaching again at Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami fans booed him off the field in his final game leading the Hurricanes. He insists neither of those details matter. Deep down, he’s probably not telling the whole truth. Golden — the Notre Dame defensive coordinator — will help guide the Fighting Irish (13-1) into the College Football Playoff national semifinals on Thursday night, when they take on the Nittany Lions (13-2). There are distractions, which he won’t let become distractions.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.