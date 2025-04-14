The Latest: Paige Bueckers expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA draft

The WNBA is set to welcome its new rookie class when the league holds its 2025 draft. UConn standout Paige Bueckers is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings. ___

Here’s the latest:

WNBA mock draft 3.0: Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas; Seattle selects Malonga 2nd

There’s no doubt who’s going first in the WNBA draft with Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick.

After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth picks.

TCU's Hailey Van Lith poses before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith

Teen who was 1st French female to dunk ready for WNBA

Dominique Malonga is the first French woman to dunk in a basketball game. She’s also 19 and at the WNBA draft ready to hear her name called early.

Malonga says she’s confident that she is ready after four years of playing basketball at a high level in France. She helped France win silver at the Paris Olympics last summer, then dunked in a game in the fall. She could be the second player to be drafted Monday night.

She says she cannot wait to showcase that France basketball is good.

Van Lith dressed in black for a ‘college funeral’

Hailey Van Lith came to the WNBA’s orange carpet dressed in a glittery black custom Coach dress for a reason.

“It’s a college funeral,” Van Lith said of the long-sleeved beaded black dress.

The guard became the first player to play on three different teams in the Elite Eight after revitalizing her own college career at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Van Lith also helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in 3-on-3 at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Van Lith said she worked with Coach on a fully custom look mixing in a vintage, classic look that included a barrette over her right ear. Van Lith said she’s not focused on exactly when she hears her name called or where she winds up.

“I’m just excited to celebrate,” Van Lith said. “I feel like it would be sad if we didn’t just fully celebrate this moment.”

Amoore dressed by Russell Westbrook for the orange carpet

WNBA draft prospect Georgia Amoore is on the WNBA’s orange carpet dressed by NBA star Russell Westbrook.

Yes, that Westbrook — the nine-time All-Star and NBA’s two-time scoring leader.

Amoore said Westbrook designed her outfit and was amazing to work with since they first got together on a Zoom session last November. What did she ask for? The guard from Australia said it was a simple request: “I just want like a bad (expletive) look. That’s what I needed.”

Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore poses before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The outfit included a blazer, skirt and pants for an option with silver accessories. Amoore said Westbrook, who started his own fashion line in 2015 and now has Honor The Gift, took it from there. Then the pressure built through the season.

Amoore said she knew she had to play good the whole season at Kentucky to ensure she was invited to attend the WNBA draft, saying she kept thinking she couldn’t choke.

“Not to get drafted but so I can wear Westbrook’s outfit,” Amoore said.

The WNBA has kicked off its draft night with the league’s orange carpet rolled out for arrivals with one of the hosts having walked this path just a year ago.

Rickea Jackson showed off her fashionista side at this draft in 2024, wearing one outfit for her arrival to the draft and then changing into a new outfit. Then the Los Angeles Sparks made her the fourth overall pick out of Tennessee. Jackson went on to make the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie team. She is sharing hosting duties with Hannah O’Flynn.

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Jackson says she made the change to be iconic and the first to do that. Her first outfit was to honor the orange carpet with the second outfit to show off some glitter. Jackson says she was just having fun. Now a year later, Jackson is outfitted in a sleeveless black outfit going with a formal look for the big night.

The orange carpet is being streamed on the WNBA’s own app and on YouTube.

Draft prospects make stop at the Empire State Building

Before the WNBA hustled its 16 prospects attending Monday night’s draft at The Shed where fans will be on hand for a second straight year, the league had a few things on tap for Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and the others.

That included a trip to one of New York City’s iconic buildings — the Empire State Building.

That’s where the prospects took part in a lighting ceremony to celebrate the league’s draft. The prospects went to the top as well to have a look around.

Draft order for first, second and third rounds

FIRST ROUND:

1.Dallas

2. Seattle (from Los Angeles)

3.Washington (from Chicago)

4.Washington

5. Golden State

6.Washington (from Atlanta)

7. Connecticut (from Phoenix)

8.Connecticut (from Indiana)

9.Los Angeles (from Seattle)

10.Chicago (from Connecticut)

11. Chicago (from Minnesota)

12. Dallas (from New York)

Las Vegas had the No. 10 pick but forfeited it after an investigation revealed violations of league rules regarding player benefits and workplace policies.

SECOND ROUND:

13. Las Vegas (from Los Angeles)

14. Dallas

15 Minnesota (from Chicago)

16. Chicago (from Washington)

18. Golden State

18. Atlanta

19, Indiana (from Phoenix)

20. Indiana

21. Los Angeles (from Seattle)

22. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

23. Washington (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota

25. Connecticut (from New York)

THIRD ROUND:

26. Seattle (from Los Angeles)

27. Dallas

28. Los Angeles (from Chicago)

29. Seattle (from Washington)

30. Golden State

31. Dallas (from Atlanta)

32. Washington (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana

34. Seattle

35. Las Vegas

36. Atlanta (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota

38. New York

No. 2 in the draft? Some top prospects

Paige Bueckers is just one of 16 prospects the WNBA will have at The Shed for the draft Monday night.

The other prospects include French forward Dominique Malonga, LSU forward Aneesah Morrow, Southern California forward Kiki Iriafen and TCU guard Hailey Van Lith.

Olivia Miles went to TCU rather than enter the WNBA draft, but her Notre Dame teammate guard Sonia Citron will be at the draft. South Carolina may have lost the national title game to UConn. Coach Dawn Staley will have a couple of Gamecocks at the draft in forward Sania Feagin and guard Te-Hina Paopao.

Paige Bueckers’ time to shine

The 2024 WNBA draft focused all on Caitlin Clark from what she wore to just how much her impact would follow her from college to the pros.

Now it’s time for Paige Bueckers to hear her name called first as the No. 1 overall pick Monday night by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers capped an injury-filled college career at Connecticut by helping the Huskies finally win the national championship that had eluded both Bueckers and the Huskies during her tenure.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA draft

ESPN is televising the draft starting at 7:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. EST. A countdown show will be available starting at 7 p.m. EST on the ESPN app, and the WNBA has its own “Orange Carpet” starting at 4:30 p.m. EST for draft prospects showing off their own style and fashion before the big night.

The orange carpet should be quite the fashion show, based on the show draftees put on last year. That’s when Caitlin Clark became the first athlete — female or male — dressed by Prada for the WNBA or NBA draft and helped set the tone for draft night in style.

