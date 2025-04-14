The Latest: Buckers, Malonga and Citron go 1-2-3 in Round 1. Now comes Round 2

The WNBA welcoming its new rookie class with its 2025 draft.

UConn standout Paige Bueckers became the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.Dominique Malonga of France was picked No. 2 by the Seattle Storm and Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron was selected third by the Washington Mystics.

What to know about Aziaha James

TCU's Hailey Van Lith poses before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith

The 5-foot-10 native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team player. James played in 105 straight games to finish her career at NC State. She capped her career averaging a career-high 17.9 points a game. She also grabbed an average of 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals starting 34 of 35 games.

James shot an average of 44.5% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point range and 75% at the free throw line.

What to know about Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith is a 5-foot-9 guard who became the first player to play on three different teams in the Elite Eight after revitalizing her own college career at TCU. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points and 5.4 assists this season as TCU reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Van Lith also has some pro experience helping the U.S. win a bronze medal in 3-on-3 at last year’s Paris Olympics.

What to know about Ajsa Sivka

Sivka has size at 6-foot-4 that makes her a difficult matchup. She also is another European who won’t turn 20 until Nov. 23. Sivka is a multilevel scoring forward with efficient shot-making ability. She made over 42% from the 3-point line.

What to know about Sarah Ashlee Barker

Sarah Ashlee Barker averaged 18.2 points per game this season, which ranked eighth in the Southeastern Conference. She was a two-time All-SEC First Team pick. She also held shooters to 23% shooting from the floor, which was the fifth-stingiest in Division I this season.

Lynx acquire veteran forward Karlie Samuelson in trade with Mystics for 2026 1st-round draft pick

The Minnesota Lynx have acquired forward Karlie Samuelson in a trade with the Washington Mystics for their 2026 first-round draft pick.

Samuelson has career averages of 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over six WNBA seasons. She scored a career-best 8.4 points per game last year while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range to rank 13th in the league. That was her first season with the Mystics. Samuelson was originally signed by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018.

The Lynx acquired a different 2026 first-rounder in a separate trade Sunday with the Chicago Sky for their first-rounder this year.

What to know about Saniya Rivers

The 6-foot-1 forward is coming off a season where she was All-ACC First Team and also Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defensive Team for a second straight year. She helped lead the Wolfpack to the Final Four last season. Rivers helped South Carolina win the 2022 national championship team her freshman year before transferring.

Rivers averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past year starting all 37 games. She also is a good defender averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.6 steals.

What to know about Aneesah Morrow

The 6-foot-1 forward led the nation in double-doubles as she averaged 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds a game. She is second in that category for a career, behind only Oklahoma great Courtney Paris, having more than 100 in her career with her last two seasons at LSU after playing her first two at DePaul. The native of Chicago has a toughness and nose for the basketball.

What to know about Georgia Amoore

Amoore is a 5-foot-6 guard with lots of experience starting 155 of 157 games over five college seasons. Amoore averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists for Kentucky this season after transferring from Virginia Tech where she spent her first four seasons. She is from Ballarat, Victoria in Australia.

What to know about Juste Jocyte

The 6-foot Jocyte showcased her scoring skills with a 22-point effort against Belgium in the EuroBasket qualifiers.

She’s a versatile player who can play any guard position. She is really effective on the pick and roll with a toughness and fundamental skills that are impressive for someone who turns 20 on Nov. 19.

What to know about Kiki Iriafen

The 6-foot-3 forward was a star at Stanford before spending her last season at USC.

She averaged 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds with the Trojans. Iriafen then raised her game when JuJu Watkins went down with an ACL tear helping USC get to the Elite Eight.

What to know about Sonia Citron

Citron is a 6-foot-1 guard. She averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds during her career at Notre Dame where she worked hard enough on her defense to become one of the top defenders on the team.

She also shot over 90% from the free-throw line the past two seasons, one of the best percentages in the country. Citron started 107 of 124 games played over four seasons at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) shoots a layup over Oklahoma guard Madi Williams (25) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/ Mitch Alcala)

What to know about Dominique Malonga

The 6-foot-6 center played for the French Olympic team last year and has a bright future in the WNBA.

She averaged 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds so far this season while playing for Lyon. She is 19 and won’t turn 20 until November. But Malonga gave a glimpse of her dazzling athleticism last fall dunking for Lyon.

France’s Dominique Malonga, right, shoots as Nigeria’s Amy Elizabeth Balogun defends in a women’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool File)

Bueckers in Big D

UConn’s Paige Bueckers, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Paige Bueckers is in the WNBA, and the Dallas Wings hope she’s the generational player she was at UConn even if she only won one national championship during her college career.

The 5-foot-11 guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, was the 2021 AP player of the year and a three-time AP All-American. She’s spent the past couple weeks celebrating the Huskies’ latest national championship.

Now Bueckers joins Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings’ backcourt. Bueckers averaged 19.9 points and shot 41.9% from behind the 3-point line this season. Bueckers was one of the most efficient players in college basketball playing 38 games this season for the Huskies and 123 in her career.

What to know about Paige Bueckers

The 5-foot-11 guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, is considered a generational player.

Bueckers averaged 20.0 points and shot 42.4% from behind the 3-point line this season. Bueckers was one of the most efficient players in college basketball playing 38 games this season for the national champion Huskies and 123 in her career.

She will pair with Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings’ backcourt. Bueckers was the 2021 AP player of the year and a three-time AP All-American.

The WNBA draft begins

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has kicked off the draft, putting the Dallas Wings on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall. That’s the first of five selections for Dallas in this draft, and the Wings also hold the 12th and final pick in the first round.

The Wings also hold the 14th pick overall and No. 27. Dallas holds the 31st selection in a deal with the Atlanta Dream.

When does the WNBA preseason, regular season tip off?

The WNBA regular season tips off May 16 with the league extended its schedule to 44 games this year, up from 40, with the addition of the expansion Golden State Valkyries.

The new team will play its inaugural game at home on opening night against Los Angeles. Other highlights from the opening weekend include the first of five games between the top two rookies from last season Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The WNBA is coming off a record season with its most-watched regular season in 24 years and playoffs in 25 years. Training camps open on April 27 and exhibition games begin on May 2.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark could meet during WNBA ‘Rivalry Week’

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark will play each other several times his WNBA season, and one meeting could come during the WNBA’s inaugural Rivals Wee k in August.

The week will tip off with Clark and Indiana facing Angel Reese and Chicago in prime time. Other games include two between New York and Minnesota in a WNBA Finals rematch, an expected matchup of projected No. 1 draft pick Bueckers and Dallas against Clark’s Fever. Atlanta’s Brittney Griner will face her old Phoenix squad.

Busy week for Bueckers

It’s been a whirlwind week for Paige Bueckers since she won her first national championship with UConn.

The Huskies star player has been going back and forth between Connecticut and New York doing morning and night time talk show appearances, WNBA rookie orientation and finally a parade to celebrate the school’s 12th NCAA title they won in Tampa, Florida. She’s been enjoying the moment since the storybook ending to her college career.

WNBA salaries still an issue: Paige Bueckers set to earn about what Caitlin Clark did

Paige Bueckers will receive roughly the same salary that Caitlin Clark got last year as the top pick in the WNBA draft as player salaries continue to be a topic of conversation.

As the presumptive No. 1 pick, Bueckers’ deal will be worth just over $78,000 in base salary. Talks between the league and players union are ongoing about a deal when the current collective bargaining agreement expires next season, though players have indicated there could be a lockout if their salary demands aren’t meet.

The spotlight on WNBA player salaries got brighter following Clark’s and Angel Reese’s much talked about rookie earnings last season.

Paige’s people are here. No. 5 jerseys are lining the street

Some fans, like the players themselves, opted for fashion at the WNBA draft.

Others stuck with their UConn No. 5 jerseys.

The line outside waiting to get into The Shed in the hours before the draft was filled with Paige Bueckers fans, some either wearing or carrying her college jersey.

Bueckers was in Hartford on Sunday for the Huskies’ national championship parade.

It’s a short trip to New York, and it seems quite a few fans were eager to make it to see Bueckers begin the next chapter of her career.

Engelbert asked about collective bargaining agreement

Asked about the league’s collective bargaining agreement, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said they’ve had several meetings with the players association and talks are continuing.

The commissioner said she’s optimistic about the WNBA’s future and getting a deal done that will be “transformational.”

“We recently got a proposal from the players association,” Engelbert said. “As soon as we get through tonight, we’ll meet with the players association on that at some point.”

Engelbert talks about WNBA’s expansion plans

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league has talked about expanding to 16 franchises no later than 2028 with nothing new to report.

She said Monday night before the league draft that an outside banker is helping evaluate the huge demand with Nashville, Detroit and Cleveland among the cities who have placed formal bids for expansion franchises.

The Golden State Valkyries are the 13th franchise with the WNBA adding Toronto and Portland for 2026.

ft 3.0: Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas; Seattle selects Malonga 2nd

There’s no doubt who’s going first in the WNBA draft with Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick.

After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth picks.

Teen who was 1st French female to dunk ready for WNBA

Dominique Malonga is the first French woman to dunk in a basketball game. She’s also 19 and at the WNBA draft ready to hear her name called early.

Malonga says she’s confident that she is ready after four years of playing basketball at a high level in France. She helped France win silver at the Paris Olympics last summer, then dunked in a game in the fall. She could be the second player to be drafted Monday night.

She says she cannot wait to showcase that France basketball is good.

Van Lith dressed in black for a ‘college funeral’

Hailey Van Lith came to the WNBA’s orange carpet dressed in a glittery black custom Coach dress for a reason.

“It’s a college funeral,” Van Lith said of the long-sleeved beaded black dress.

The guard became the first player to play on three different teams in the Elite Eight after revitalizing her own college career at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Van Lith also helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in 3-on-3 at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Van Lith said she worked with Coach on a fully custom look mixing in a vintage, classic look that included a barrette over her right ear. Van Lith said she’s not focused on exactly when she hears her name called or where she winds up.

“I’m just excited to celebrate,” Van Lith said. “I feel like it would be sad if we didn’t just fully celebrate this moment.”

Amoore dressed by Russell Westbrook for the orange carpet

WNBA draft prospect Georgia Amoore is on the WNBA’s orange carpet dressed by NBA star Russell Westbrook.

Yes, that Westbrook — the nine-time All-Star and NBA’s two-time scoring leader.

Amoore said Westbrook designed her outfit and was amazing to work with since they first got together on a Zoom session last November. What did she ask for? The guard from Australia said it was a simple request: “I just want like a bad (expletive) look. That’s what I needed.”

Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore poses before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The outfit included a blazer, skirt and pants for an option with silver accessories. Amoore said Westbrook, who started his own fashion line in 2015 and now has Honor The Gift, took it from there. Then the pressure built through the season.

Amoore said she knew she had to play good the whole season at Kentucky to ensure she was invited to attend the WNBA draft, saying she kept thinking she couldn’t choke.

“Not to get drafted but so I can wear Westbrook’s outfit,” Amoore said.

The WNBA’s orange car

pet is open

The WNBA has kicked off its draft night with the league’s orange carpet rolled out for arrivals with one of the hosts having walked this path just a year ago.

Rickea Jackson showed off her fashionista side at this draft in 2024, wearing one outfit for her arrival to the draft and then changing into a new outfit. Then the Los Angeles Sparks made her the fourth overall pick out of Tennessee. Jackson went on to make the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie team. She is sharing hosting duties with Hannah O’Flynn.

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Jackson says she made the change to be iconic and the first to do that. Her first outfit was to honor the orange carpet with the second outfit to show off some glitter. Jackson says she was just having fun. Now a year later, Jackson is outfitted in a sleeveless black outfit going with a formal look for the big night.

The orange carpet is being streamed on the WNBA’s own app and on YouTube.

Draft prospects make stop at the Empire State Building

Before the WNBA hustled its 16 prospects attending Monday night’s draft at The Shed where fans will be on hand for a second straight year, the league had a few things on tap for Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and the others.

That included a trip to one of New York City’s iconic buildings — the Empire State Building.

That’s where the prospects took part in a lighting ceremony to celebrate the league’s draft. The prospects went to the top as well to have a look around.

Draft order for first, second and third rounds

FIRST ROUND:

1.Dallas

2. Seattle (from Los Angeles)

3.Washington (from Chicago)

4.Washington

5. Golden State

6.Washington (from Atlanta)

7. Connecticut (from Phoenix)

8.Connecticut (from Indiana)

9.Los Angeles (from Seattle)

10.Chicago (from Connecticut)

11. Chicago (from Minnesota)

12. Dallas (from New York)

Las Vegas had the No. 10 pick but forfeited it after an investigation revealed violations of league rules regarding player benefits and workplace policies.

SECOND ROUND:

13. Las Vegas (from Los Angeles)

14. Dallas

15 Minnesota (from Chicago)

16. Chicago (from Washington)

18. Golden State

18. Atlanta

19, Indiana (from Phoenix)

20. Indiana

21. Los Angeles (from Seattle)

22. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

23. Washington (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota

25. Connecticut (from New York)

THIRD ROUND:

26. Seattle (from Los Angeles)

27. Dallas

28. Los Angeles (from Chicago)

29. Seattle (from Washington)

30. Golden State

31. Dallas (from Atlanta)

32. Washington (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana

34. Seattle

35. Las Vegas

36. Atlanta (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota

38. New York

No. 2 in the draft? Some top prospects

Paige Bueckers is just one of 16 prospects the WNBA will have at The Shed for the draft Monday night.

The other prospects include French forward Dominique Malonga, LSU forward Aneesah Morrow, Southern California forward Kiki Iriafen and TCU guard Hailey Van Lith.

Olivia Miles went to TCU rather than enter the WNBA draft, but her Notre Dame teammate guard Sonia Citron will be at the draft. South Carolina may have lost the national title game to UConn. Coach Dawn Staley will have a couple of Gamecocks at the draft in forward Sania Feagin and guard Te-Hina Paopao.

Paige Bueckers’ time to shine

The 2024 WNBA draft focused all on Caitlin Clark from what she wore to just how much her impact would follow her from college to the pros.

Now it’s time for Paige Bueckers to hear her name called first as the No. 1 overall pick Monday night by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers capped an injury-filled college career at Connecticut by helping the Huskies finally win the national championship that had eluded both Bueckers and the Huskies during her tenure.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA draft

ESPN is televising the draft starting at 7:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. EST. A countdown show will be available starting at 7 p.m. EST on the ESPN app, and the WNBA has its own “Orange Carpet” starting at 4:30 p.m. EST for draft prospects showing off their own style and fashion before the big night.

The orange carpet should be quite the fashion show, based on the show draftees put on last year. That’s when Caitlin Clark became the first athlete — female or male — dressed by Prada for the WNBA or NBA draft and helped set the tone for draft night in style.

