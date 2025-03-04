The Lakers and LeBron are clearly reveling in what the Luka trade did for their title hopes

The game hasn’t gotten easy for the Los Angeles Lakers since the trade deadline. It just looks that way. Consider this moment from Sunday night’s win over the Clippers: Jaxson Hayes got a defensive rebound, handed the ball to Luka Doncic, who took one step forward and fired a 75-foot two-hand chest pass downcourt to LeBron James — who caught it in stride and capped the play with an easy layup. Touchdown, Lakers. And Doncic and James have had a play like that in just about every game lately, or so it would seem.

