The Kings sign former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings signed former No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz for the remainder of the season. The Kings were seeking more depth at point guard after recently trading away star De’Aaron Fox. Fultz was drafted first overall by Philadelphia in 2017. He has played 234 career games with the 76ers and Orlando, averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Fultz last played in the 2023-24 season for the Magic.

