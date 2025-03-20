The Kings are down 3 key players for their game against the Cavaliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings were missing three key players for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Star big man Domantas Sabonis was ruled out for at least 10 days after an MRI determined he had a moderate right ankle sprain after getting hurt Monday night against Memphis. Sacramento also was without star guard Zach LaVine, who missed the game for personal reasons, and Jake LaRavia, who was out with an illness. Coach Doug Christie says he was hopeful that LaVine and LaRavia would be able to return on Thursday against the Bulls.

