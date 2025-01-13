The January transfer window is teasing some big moves involving Man United, Man City PSG

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The January transfer window is open and big names could be on the move, from Marcus Rashford to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It is often tricky to get big ticket deals over the line in the mid-season window, with prices inflated and budgets reduced. But the 2025 edition is teasing major moves, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain among Europe’s giants tipped to spend before the Feb. 3 deadline. The January window is effectively the last chance for clubs to make a major move to revive an ailing season or strengthen the push for silverware or Champions League qualification. But it can be fraught with difficulty.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.