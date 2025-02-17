The idea of a US vs. World matchup in the NBA All-Star Game has some player support

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama has already gone up against the U.S. in international events, most notably last year’s Paris Olympics when he led France’s march to the gold medal game against the Americans. He’d like to be in that position more often — maybe even annually. And Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo loves that idea as well. In the ongoing search for what the right NBA All-Star format, there was plenty of talk this weekend in San Francisco about an idea that has picked up some momentum in recent years: The U.S. on one side, the world on the other side.

