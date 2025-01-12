The Hurricanes retire Eric Staal’s jersey in pregame ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eric Staal became the fourth player to have his number retired by the Carolina Hurricanes when his No. 12 was raised at the Lenovo Center prior to the team’s game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native and former first-round No. 2 pick spent 12 of his 18 NHL seasons with Carolina, recording 455 goals and 608 assists over 1,365 career games. He served as captain from 2009 to 2016 and appeared in six NHL All-Star Games, winning MVP honors in 2008. The 40-year-old Staal retired in July after signing a one-day contract with the team.

