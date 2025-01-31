The epic Champions League rivalry between Real Madrid and Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is now a familiar sight in the Champions League. European soccer’s most engrossing rivalry in recent years will resume in a two-legged playoff next month to reach the round of 16. It is an unusually early meeting between these two giants — but the fourth year in a row in which they’ve clashed. And to underline its importance, the winner in each of the three years has gone on to win the competition. The stakes are that high.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.