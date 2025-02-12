The Eagles’ roster overhaul between two Super Bowl titles is an NFL rarity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven years after Doug Pederson and Nick Foles delivered Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts did it again with a 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl 59. Winning multiple titles in that short a time period is far from rare in the NFL with the league often dominated by transcendent coach-quarterback combinations. Doing so with different people in those key positions is extremely unusual. Only two other teams have ever won multiple Super Bowls in a span of eight seasons with a different coach and different quarterback in both wins.

