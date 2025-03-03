The Dallas Mavericks are raising season tickets prices one month after trading away star Luka Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are raising season ticket prices for next season, just weeks after dealing star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks said season tickets will go up by an average of 8.61% next season and the increase is due to “ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement.” The Mavs have dealt with widespread fan discontent since last month’s trade that sent the popular Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for a package that includes Anthony Davis, the talented but often injured 10-time All-Star.

