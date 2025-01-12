The College Football Playoff championship game is set: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

The first 12-team version of the College Football Playoff has reached the national championship game and it will be Ohio State against Notre Dame. The first-round games were hosted by Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State and all four teams — the higher seeds in each case — won their games to advance. The Buckeyes beat Texas and the Fighting Irish beat Penn State in the semifinals to set up the Jan. 20 title game in Atlanta. The CFP began with four teams in 2015. It was expanded this year for the first time.

