The Chiefs will seek another Super Bowl sweep in a title game rematch against the Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs keep finding themselves on one side of a Super Bowl rematch. A year after beating the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in five seasons in the NFL’s championship game, Mahomes and the Chiefs will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles for the second Super Bowl in the past three seasons. Kansas City won the first meeting 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, and will try to pull off another Super Bowl sweep on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

