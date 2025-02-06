The Chiefs are going for a Super Bowl 3-peat. The Eagles are standing in their way in New Orleans

The Kansas City Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It’s a rematch of a championship game from two years ago that Kansas City won in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs are led by Patrick Mahomes, who already has three Super Bowl MVP awards and could move within one of Tom Brady’s record by winning his fourth. The Eagles are back in the game thanks largely to Saquon Barkley, who had a club-record 2,005 yards rushing yards in the regular season, just 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season record.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.