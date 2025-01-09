The Chiefs are better because of injuries and adversity, and not just because of mental resilience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The injuries and adversity that Kansas City had to overcome this season have made them better, and not just because of their mental resilience. Every time someone got hurt on the Chiefs’ way to earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye, they managed to find someone else to pitch in. And when those who were injured returned to the field, the result was a deeper, more talented roster than before. Now, that bunch is waiting to see who it will face in the divisional round of the playoffs, with the lowest remaining seed from this coming wild-card weekend earning a trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

