The big question going into NBA All-Star weekend: Will the new format work? There is some skepticism

Red Auerbach once got ejected from an All-Star Game for arguing a call. Rick Barry and Bob Cousy each fouled out of All-Star Games twice, the only players who can say that. Dwyane Wade was whistled for the first flagrant All-Star foul after breaking Kobe Bryant’s nose. The NBA doesn’t want coaches to get kicked out, anyone to get into foul trouble or anyone getting hurt. But they’ve asked, begged and pleaded for years with players in an effort that the All-Star Game get taken more seriously. And the latest solution is a radical one: a mini-tournament.

