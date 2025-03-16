The best team in the National League? For two days in Japan, it’s looked like the Hanshin Tigers

TOKYO (AP) — For two days in Japan, it’s the Hanshin Tigers who have looked like the class of the National League. In another sign that Japanese baseball has never been better, the Tigers capped a two-game sweep over MLB clubs with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at the Tokyo Dome. Hanshin tagged two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell for three runs in the fourth inning when the first two batters reached base before Teruaki Sato smoked a three-run homer into the right-field seats. The Tigers started their two-game sweep with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

