The Bears turn attention to their coaching search after finishing 5-12

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears ended a 10-game losing streak with a rare win at Green Bay. Now, after finishing last in the NFC North at 5-12, their coaching search kicks into gear. Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson figures to be at the top of the Bears’ wish list. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also could get looks. Interim coach Thomas Brown, who took over after Matt Eberflus was fired on Nov. 29, will also interview for the job.

