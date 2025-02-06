The Associated Press NFL awards winners will be announced at NFL Honors

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Associated Press NFL awards winners will be announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

The eight awards include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP.

Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Jackson was voted AP first-team All-Pro quarterback while Allen made the second team. Allen and the Bills beat Jackson and the Ravens in the playoffs before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Barkley ran for 2,005 yards, eighth-best in NFL history. He’s run for 442 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl against Kansas City on Sunday.

Barkley is 30 yards away from breaking Terrell Davis’ 26-year-old record for most in a season, including playoffs.

