The Associated Press 2024-25 women’s college basketball All-America teams

Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and JuJu Watkins of Southern California are on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-America team for the second straight year. Madison Booker of Texas, UCLA’s Lauren Betts and UConn’s Paige Bueckers round out the team. Watkins, Bueckers and Betts were unanimous choices. It’s Bueckers third time on the team. Betts became the first player from UCLA to earn first-team honors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.