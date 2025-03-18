The Associated Press 2024-25 men’s college basketball All-America teams

Cooper Flagg of Duke and Johni Broome of Auburn were unanimous picks to lead the AP men’s basketball All-America teams for the 2024-25 season. Flagg and Broome received first-team recognition on all 61 ballots from media members that vote on the weekly Top 25 poll. Braden Smith of Purdue, Mark Sears of Alabama and Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida joined them on the first team. Sears was a second-team pick and Broome a third-team selection last year. Hunter Dickinson of Kansas and Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton were on the third team, making it three consecutive years they received All-America recognition.

