The 49ers sign Siran Neal to upgrade their special teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed former Miami cornerback Siran Neal to a two-year contract in the latest move to upgrade their special teams unit. Neal had 11 tackles and two passes defensed in 17 games last season for the Dolphins when he played mostly on special teams. He has been a solid performer on special teams since entering the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2018. Improving the special teams has been a priority this offseason for San Francisco after several blunders by the unit contributed to a 6-11 season in 2024.

