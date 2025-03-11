The 49ers lose several key players on the opening day of free agency

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The opening of free agency for the San Francisco 49ers was more about their losses than their additions. While San Francisco agreed to a deal with backup tight end Luke Farrell and brought back two reserve players, the Niners lost several players who were key contributors on a team that played in the Super Bowl 13 months ago. San Francisco told nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk that he will be released before the start of the league year on Wednesday. That’s according to a person familiar with the move who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. Several other players agreed to deals with other teams.

