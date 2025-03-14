The 49ers flip long snappers, signing Jon Weeks to replace Taybor Pepper

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers made a long snapper switch, cutting Taybor Pepper after five seasons in the role and signing free agent Jon Weeks from Houston. Pepper took over the long snapping role early in the 2020 season in San Francisco and missed only one game in that span when he was on the COVID list for the 2020 finale. The Niners overhauled their special teams operation this offseason, firing coordinator Brian Schneider and hiring Brant Boyer. San Francisco has targeted several special teams players early in free agency and now have made a switch at long snapper.

