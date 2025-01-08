The 49ers fire defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after just one disappointing season. That’s according to a a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. The Niners are making significant changes to their coaching staff after going 6-11 this season and missing playoffs. Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider also was fired on Tuesday. This is the third straight offseason that San Francisco will change defensive coordinators.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.