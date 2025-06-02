The 49ers complete trade to acquire edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Eagles for a mid-round pick

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have completed the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for edge rusher Bryce Huff.

Huff restructured his contract with the Eagles last week to help facilitate the trade that will send a 2026 mid-round pick to Philadelphia and the teams announced it on Monday, pending a physical.

Huff was set to make $17 million in fully guaranteed money this year. The Eagles will pay $9.05 million of that with the 49ers on the hook for the remaining $7.95 million, ESPN reported last week.

The move to acquire Huff gives San Francisco another needed option at edge rusher across from star Nick Bosa and reunites Huff with Robert Saleh, who was his head coach at the New York Jets during his most productive season in 2023.

Huff had 10 sacks that season and recorded 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Huff translated that breakthrough season into a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles.

He had only 2 1/2 sacks and 23 pressures in his one season in Philadelphia, missing five games with a wrist injury. He was then a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

Huff was originally an undrafted free agent by the Jets in 2020 out of Memphis. He had 7 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons before the breakthrough campaign under Saleh in 2023.

The Niners were in need of another pass rusher after cutting Leonard Floyd early in the offseason. They drafted Mykel Williams 11th overall in April but had no other defensive end who had a season with at least five sacks in the NFL. Yetur Gross-Matos is the only other edge rusher on the roster with extensive experience. Gross-Matos had four sacks last season in his first year with San Francisco.

The Eagles have undergone significant changes at edge rusher this offseason with Brandon Graham retiring and Josh Sweat leaving to sign with Arizona in free agency.

Philadelphia is counting on increased contributions from returning players Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt and has also signed Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche in free agency.

