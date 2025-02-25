The 2-point shot is less and less utilized in the NBA. The debate about whether that’s good rages on

The NBA is on the cusp of accomplishing something that it hasn’t seen before. The jury’s still out on whether it’s a good thing. With about seven weeks left in the season, 2-point shots are accounting for 49% of scoring. And if that stat holds up this will be the first season in which 2-pointers make up less than half of the league’s point production. The current breakdown: a record-low 49% of scoring comes from 2-pointers, a record-high 36% comes from 3-pointers, and a near-record-low 15% comes from the foul line.

