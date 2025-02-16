That’s ace! Frenchman Ugo Humbert enjoys perfect service game on his way to winning title

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Ugo Humbert enjoys the perfect service game when he hits four straight aces on his way to winning the Open 13 Provence final. The second-seeded Frenchman achieved the feat in the fourth game of the first set and went on to beat Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia 7-6 (4), 6-4 to successfully defend his title. The 26-year-old Humbert was rock-solid on serve throughout. He hit 13 aces overall with no double-faults and won 82% of his first-serve points. Humbert clinched his seventh career title from nine finals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.