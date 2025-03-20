Thanks to Ohtani, MLB enjoys huge success in Japan and has momentum heading into 2025 season

TOKYO (AP) — There was the crack of Shohei Ohtani’s bat, the roars from the Tokyo Dome crowd and the beeps from the credit card machines at the massive merchandise center selling boatloads of Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs gear. It all must have been music to the ears of Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The 2025 season couldn’t have had a much better start for the sport, which showcased its international appeal over the past week in Japan. The Tokyo Dome hosted a capacity crowd of roughly 42,000 for all four games, including two exhibitions against Japanese teams and two regular-season games. It’s all part of MLB’s winning streak as it barrels toward its domestic opening day on March 27.

