Texas WR Isaiah Bond joins growing number of Longhorns leaving early for the NFL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond says he will enter the NFL draft, becoming the latest Longhorn underclassman to leave the program after reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Bond transferred from Alabama this season and had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns for Texas. But he also struggled with an ankle injury and his production fell off sharply over the second half of the season. Texas is still awaiting a decision from three-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has indicated he will turn pro.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.